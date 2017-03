Harry Styles' Solo Material: What We Do (And Don't) Want to Hear We know Harry Styles has some songs. "Already Home," "Coco,” Endlessly," “5378 Miles" -- these are the...

Australia's Recorded Music Market Reports Growth in 2016, Streaming Revenue Soars Australia’s record business is on the upswing. Fueled by a surging streaming music sector, the recorded music...

Pink Floyd's 'Dark Side of the Moon' Recording Console Sells for $1.8M The recording console used to record Pink Floyd’s 1972 classic Dark Side of the Moon has just...

'The Voice' Battle Round Comes to a Close The final night of season 12’s Battle Round went down on The Voice on Tuesday night (March...