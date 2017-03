Finalists Announced in LBCC Superintendent-President Search The Long Beach City College Superintendent-President search committee has forwarded five candidates for consideration by the...

LBCCD Board of Trustees Schedule Special Meetings The Long Beach Community College District Board of Trustees will convene for two special meetings to...

LBCC Breaks Ground on $8.7M Project to Upgrade English Dept. Bldg. Long Beach City College officials celebrated the kickoff of an $8.7-million, bond-funded construction project to upgrade...

Trustees Earn Community Accolades Several Long Beach Community College District Trustees have been recognized by various local organizations in recent...