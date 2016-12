Must-Attend Class for Music Lawyers Returns to UCLA "Tort reform is easy, it's learning the guitar solo on 'Sweet Child O' Mine' that's hard," says...

Liam Hemsworth Joins Miley and Billy Ray Cyrus for Perfect Christmas Family Photo It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at the Cyrus family home. Miley Cyrus and her beau,...

Machine Gun Kelly Speaks Out on Camila Cabello's Split From Fifth Harmony Machine Gun Kelly has weighed in on Camila Cabello's shock departure from Fifth Harmony. The Cleveland rapper is enjoying...

Alan Thicke Died From Ruptured Aorta, Doctor Confirms Alan Thicke died after his aorta artery tore then ruptured last week, according to his death certificate...